Luus to captain Momentum Proteas against West Indies, Ntozakhe returns

Suné Luus will lead the Momentum Proteas in the four-match ODI series against the touring West Indies in the absence of injured captain Dané van Niekerk, while off-spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe makes her return to the international stage.

SA will host all four matches in a biosecure environment (BSE) at the Wanderers, with the first ODI starting on Friday.

Van Niekerk is sidelined for a minimum of three months after she sustained a left ankle fracture earlier this month as a result of an accidental slip on a wet surface while at home.

Van Niekerk will not only miss the West Indies tour but has also been ruled out for the Women’s Cricket World Cup to be hosted by New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.