Proteas ready for Women's World Cup combat, says coach Hilton Moreeng

SA will mount another bid to win their first Women’s Cricket World Cup that starts on Friday in New Zealand after falling at the semifinal stage against hosts and eventual winners England in the last edition of the tournament five years ago.

The Momentum Proteas have been in destruction mode leading up to the World Cup as they racked up five successive ODI series wins that culminated in a 2-1 series triumph against a strong West Indies side in Johannesburg before they travelled to New Zealand.

The team was based in Christchurch and played and lost two warm-up games against India and holders England.

They moved to Dunedin where they will play their World Cup opening match against Bangladesh on Saturday.