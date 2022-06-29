Bosch: Proteas learning valuable lessons in tough Test against England

Proteas all-rounder Anneke Bosch says they are learning harsh but valuable lessons in Test cricket after a chastening second day of their one-off match against England at the County Ground in Taunton on Tuesday.

SA were bowled out for 284 on Monday with Marizanne Kapp scoring 150, but centuries from Nat Sciver and Alice Davidson-Richards saw England reach stumps on day two on 328/6, a 44-run lead.

Sciver (119) arrived at the crease with England on 86/3 and withstood pressure from the SA bowlers, including Bosch’s 3/59, to set up a stunning and partnership of 207 runs with Davidson-Richards (107).

On a day when Proteas bowlers toiled, Bosch was the pick with three wickets. The other contributors were Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune with one each.