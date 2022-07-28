×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

‘Stubbs has raised his hand for Proteas place at T20 World Cup’: Ngidi

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 28 July 2022 - 15:00
SA batsman Tristan Stubbs hits a six, watched by England's Jos Buttler, in the first T20 International at Bristol County Ground on July 27 2022.
SA batsman Tristan Stubbs hits a six, watched by England's Jos Buttler, in the first T20 International at Bristol County Ground on July 27 2022.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi says the team was not surprised by Tristan Stubbs' heroics in Tuesday's big T20 defeat against England and believes the youngster has raised his hand for the T20 World Cup.

Ngidi and Stubbs, 21, were the shining lights in the Proteas’ indifferent performance that saw them begin their three-match T20 International series with a 41-run defeat at Bristol County Ground.

The South Africans failed to chase the 235-run target — England's second-biggest total in T20s — as they managed 193. Stubbs, however, announced himself as a new superstar in the game, his 72 off 28 deliveries giving the Proteas a glimmer of hope.

“We had full faith in Stubbs because even during training he showed us what he is capable of. So we weren’t surprised at all to see what we saw,” Ngidi said.

“I’ve bowled to him myself and I have been at the receiving end of what you saw.”

Playing all three formats will be tough, says De Kock

SA's Quinton de Kock says it will become difficult for players to participate in all three formats of cricket if more games continue to be added to ...
Sport
2 days ago

With the T20 World Cup starting in October in Australia, SA players are jostling to secure their spots in the Proteas squad.

“He's definitely put his hand up tonight for a spot in the World Cup,” Ngidi said.

“It's exciting to see and I don't think any coach would be sad with what he saw tonight. He's got a long career ahead of him and if this is how he's going to keep going, it's a bright future.”

The Proteas meet England in the second T20 on Thursday night and will be hoping to at least improve aspects such as bowling and fielding that were their downfall in the first match.

“It’s definitely a total we thought we could chase down, even though the message we were getting in the change room from the guys who had got out was that it was actually a good batting wicket.

“The boundary was small, so if you give yourself enough time, anything is probably chaseable in the last five overs. I think our downfall was we had lost a lot of wickets by the time we really needed to get going.”

The second T20 will be played at Sophia Garden in Cardiff at 7.30pm SA time.

England thrash dismal Proteas to level ODI series with one match remaining

England thrashed a dismal Proteas by 118 runs during their rain-affected 2nd ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester to level the series 1-1 with one match ...
Sport
5 days ago

Van der Dussen hits 133 as Proteas beat England on Stokes’ ODI farewell

Rassie van der Dussen scored a classy century as SA secured a 62-run victory in sweltering heat in the first ODI to spoil England all-rounder Ben ...
Sport
1 week ago

Graeme Smith to lead new CSA T20 League

Cricket SA (CSA) has appointed Graeme Smith to lead the new T20 League scheduled to take place in the country in January and February next year.
Sport
1 week ago

Cricketer Mondli Khumalo temporarily out of hospital after attack in England

Former junior Proteas and KwaZulu-Natal Inland (Tuskers) cricketer Mondli Khumalo, who was brutally attacked in England, has been temporarily ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial