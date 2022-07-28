Mohammed also said Shoba played an active role in the killing. ''On the day of the killing, he handed her over to Malephane [Muzikayise] to execute what was agreed upon,’’ said Mohammed.
Prosecutor calls for harsh sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's killer Shoba
Deceased was eight months pregnant when she was murdered
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The prosecutor in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case, Faghre Mohammed, has urged the Johannesburg high court to impose a minimum life sentence for convicted mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba during the pre-sentencing proceedings that took place on Thursday.
''This was a contract killing. Such crimes should be severely punished. Mr Shoba’s conscience does not bother him. The day after the crime he went about his normal life.’’
Judge Stuart Wilson reserved judgment on the sentence to Friday afternoon.
In March, Shoba, 33, was found guilty of orchestrating Pule’s killing in June 2020. Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, western Johannesburg. She was eight months pregnant.
In presenting his aggravation arguments, Mohammed said Shoba had not shown any sign of remorse after Pule’s murder.
''Mr Shoba did not take into account his wrongdoing till to this day. The court should take into account that Miss Pule was a female, pregnant and she is part of a vulnerable group in society. Shoba planned this murder over a period of time. This was calculated,’’ said Mohammed.
Mohammed also said Shoba played an active role in the killing. ''On the day of the killing, he handed her over to Malephane [Muzikayise] to execute what was agreed upon,’’ said Mohammed.
Shoba was arrested in February 2021 just a day before Malephane, the man he hired to kill Pule, was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for his role in her murder.
During his trial, Malephane entered into a plea bargain to turn state witness against Shoba. Malephane confessed that Shoba hired him to murder Pule to hide her pregnancy from his wife. He claimed that he was promised R70,000 for the killing.
The courtroom was packed with people dressed in political party regalia, anti-gender-based violence activists, police, security officers and journalists.
Dressed in a grey jacket and pants, in leg chains, Shoba was seated in the accused box following proceedings closely. Shoba’s lawyer Adv Norman Makhubela pleaded with the court to issue a lesser sentence.
Makhubela said there is no difference between the roles played by Shoba and Malephane in the committing of the crime.
''When the accused took the stand, he lamented that it was uncalled for that there was a loss of life. The fact that the accused did not plead guilty should not be seen as a negative thing. He was exercising his constitutional options. A sign of no remorse should not be seen as an aggravating factor. He chose to prove his innocence through the trial,’’ said Makhubela.
Mohammed rejected this and said there are differences between the conduct of Shoba and Malephane.
''Malephane accepted responsibility for his actions and Shoba did not. Shoba initiated this crime. Without Shoba, none of this would have happened. He is the primary mover. When he failed in killing her the first time, he persisted and tried again,’’ said Mohammed.
Following the court proceedings, Pule’s brother Tumisang Katake said꞉ ''It is absurd for his lawyers to ask for a similar sentence to the one Malephane got. To this day, he still maintains his innocence. It even makes our emotions boil that he maintains his innocence after being found guilty. What would satisfy us a family is a life sentence. It won’t bring back Tshegofatso but it would give us closure,’’ said Katake.
Outside court, a group of people, some in political regalia, sang against gender-based violence.
kokam@sowetan.co.za
