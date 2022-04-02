Lanning confident all-rounder Perry will be fit to face England in Women's World Cup final

Australia captain Meg Lanning believes Ellyse Perry will feature for Australia against England in the final of the Women's World Cup in Christchurch on Sunday, though the injured all-rounder is unlikely to bowl against the defending champions.

Perry, widely considered the best all-rounder in the sport, suffered back spasms in the penultimate round robin game against SA causing her to miss the last two matches.

The 30-year-old trained with her team mates on Friday and Lanning is confident Perry will be able to contribute to her team's efforts to claim Australia's seventh Women's World Cup title.

“She can definitely play as a specialist bat and that's probably the most likely scenario to be honest,” Lanning said.

“She hasn't bowled for a couple of weeks now and it would be difficult for her to come out and bowl in the final ... which is fine because she averages over 50 with the bat, and she's certainly an important part of the batting line-up.