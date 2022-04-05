Emergency room — a place of safety, rest for abandoned children
Here they are met with the loving hands of Mpofi Makepe, 57, a childcare worker with dozens of teddy bears to comfort them
The “emergency room” at the Johannesburg Child Welfare (JCW) is a small colourful play room in their inner city office where children can rest, bathe and eat while social workers find them a safe place to stay.
Here they are met with the loving hands of Mpofi Makepe, 57, a childcare worker with dozens of teddy bears to comfort them. “This is my office, this is where I get the work done,” said Makepe...
