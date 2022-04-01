Temba Bavuma once again falls agonisingly short of his second Test ton
And the wait for Temba Bavuma’s second Test ton continues.
Bavuma, who has only scored one century in his 50 Tests, was on 93 when he was beaten by the turn and flight of Mehidy Hasan’s delivery during the first session on the second day of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Durban.
Though he failed to register his second century, Bavuma, whose only Test hundred was in 2016 against England in Cape Town, contributed immensely to the score of 314/8 the Proteas put on the board at lunch on Friday.
SA resumed on day two on 233/4 with Bavuma on 53 and Kyle Verreynne on 27, but the overnight duo did not add much to the scoreboard as the latter was dismissed early in the day.
SA's day got off to a worrying start as they lost the wickets of Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder in successive balls as Bangladesh tried to make early inroads.
The destroyer in chief for the Tigers was seamer Khaled Ahmed who started by trapping Verreynne in front and accounting for Mulder who was caught brilliantly by Mahmudul Hasan at gully.
In the 92nd over, Bavuma rode his luck as he was dropped at second slip by Yasir Ali on 77 off the bowling of Ebadot Hossain, but there was heartbreak later when he was dismissed seven runs shy of his second Test century.
For his dismissal, that deflated everyone at the ground, Bavuma was done by the turn of Mehidy Hasan's ball that went on to hit his leg stump as he fell in the 90s for the second time.
Things went from bad to worse for SA as Keshav Maharaj, with whom he had built a partnership of 53 off 94, was clean bowled by an inswinger by Ebadot Hossain that took the top of the middle stump.
SA will resume in the second session with Lizaad Williams and Simon Harmer on respective scores of 6 and 8 and looking to add as many runs as possible to the scoreboard.
TimesLIVE
