Councillor keeps election campaign promise for free data

During his campaign ahead of the local government elections, Makoloane promised residents that he would get them Wi-Fi and he has delivered, ensuring that 5,000 households are connected — from his own pocket

Worrying about data to do research for his assignments has become a thing of the past for accounting student Sabelo Moletsane.



This after ward 36 councillor Itumeleng Makoloane of Botshabelo, in the Free State, kept his promise to ensure that residents get WiFi...