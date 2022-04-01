Third time unlucky but SA women hold heads high after World Cup exit

Three-time semi-finalists SA missed out on a maiden final again but captain Suné Luus said her team had a “great World Cup”.

England beat the Proteas by 137 runs yesterday to set up a Women’s World Cup final against heavyweights Australia.

“I don’t think we had our best fielding performance [today],” she said. “I just think we needed to be clinical and we weren’t.”

Danni Wyatt, dropped five times, punished SA with 129 off 125 balls to help England build an imposing 293/8 at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Luus had won the toss and elected to field.

The Proteas’s run-chase got of to the worst possible start when the tournament’s leading run-scorer, Laura Wolvaardt, was out for a duck after facing just two balls. Fellow opener Lizelle Lee followed her soon after for just two runs and SA were reeling at 2/8.

Lara Goodall (28) and Sune Luus (21) tried to stabilise the innings and Mignon du Preez (30) and Marizanne Kapp (21) batted bravely. but wickets fell at regular intervals and SA’s World Cup was over after 38 overs.