SA outplayed by England in semi to crash out of ICC Women’s World Cup

SA were knocked out of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in a crushing defeat by defending champions England in Thursday's lopsided semifinal at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

England, having been sent in to bat first, set SA the highest World Cup target of 293/8 with Danni Wyatt smashing a fluid century.

The Proteas simply did not pitch in their chase and looked a shadow of the team that won five closely-fought group stage matches, including a win over England last week.

SA hardly moved into second gear as they capitulated to a meek 156 in 38 overs to lose by 137 runs with 12 overs to spare.

It was the second time in two World Cup tournaments SA lost in the semifinals against England.