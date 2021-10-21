Australia spinner Lyon tips England's Stokes to feature at Ashes

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, as speculation continues over the England all-rounder's participation.

Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was not included in coach Chris Silverwood's squad for the Ashes.

But the 30-year-old last week posted an Instagram video of his return to the nets, raising speculation that he could still feature in the five-test series which is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.