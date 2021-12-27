Boating accidents along SA coast mar festive season

Several boating accidents along SA’s coastline during the Christmas week prompted the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) to appeal to boaters and paddlers to use its emergency app which allows operations teams to track and monitor people out at sea.

NSRI teams had their hand full with incidents throughout the week.

“When you log on and enter your intended journey plan, the NSRI emergency operations centre duty controllers can watch over your progress on a computer screen while you are on the water.

“When you face an emergency, pressing a button on the app tells the NSRI and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre you have an emergency situation and gives us your exact position.

“Rescue resources are dispatched directly to that position,” said the NSRI.

Andre Fraser, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander, said a Mpumalanga father and son had to be rescued on Christmas Eve when their inflatable boat capsized at Hartenbos Beach.