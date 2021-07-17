Former Proteas star Lonwabo Tsotsobe calls for the reopening of the match-fixing investigation

He said the charges against him were “akin to a fishing expedition exercise” and that CSA were hoping that one or two would stick if the matter proceeded to a formal inquiry.

Tsotsobe’s matter did not proceed to an inquiry. It was concluded through a signed sanctioned agreement, which he said was only signed by him.

He said the agreement he has does not have the signature of then CEO Haroon Lorgat and raises questions about the sanction agreement’s legal effect and binding nature.

Tsotsobe said he has reservations about whether the sanction agreement was actually signed off by CSA or not.

Tsotsobe argued that, whenever an agreement is being executed, the usual practice is that the pages are initialled by both parties, and in the case of CSA, by a minimum of three people.

He believes the 26 charges against him were trumped up and derived from a single action and argues that the charges should be regarded as a single complaint.

The former Warriors and Dolphins star said he suffered prejudice because the sanction agreement was heavily reliant on multiple charges, which resulted in a more severe sanction than in an instance of a single charge.

Tsotsobe alleges that CSA was inconsistent in the application of rules and said certain white players who were also accused of the same misconduct he was sanctioned for were dealt with differently from black players.

“A case in point is that of which Alviro Petersen touched on yesterday,” said Tsotsobe.

Petersen had the day before during his testimony stated that another player, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, knew something about the fixing scandal but was treated differently.