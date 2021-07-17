Rules banning fuel in containers to be amended after complaints

“For the purposes of these regulations, a ‘container’ refers to an object that is not approved for the holding or transporting of petrol and diesel according to the relevant SA National Standards,” it said.

“An amendment that contains the revised definition will be issued and gazetted soon.

“The department recognises the anxiety and confusion that may have been created, particularly its potentially adverse effect on regular and valid consumers.

“We further wish to assure the public that fuel supply in areas affected by the unrest is gradually returning to normal and expected to be in smooth and full operation soon. Fuel shortages in areas not affected by the unrest are not expected to materialise.”

The legal team at civil rights group DearSA wrote to mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday about the ban.