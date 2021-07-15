South African bowling coach Charl Langeveldt has hinted that there could be a few changes in personnel in the third and final ODI against Ireland at the Malahide Cricket Ground in Dublin on Friday.

The Proteas go into this ODI trailing 1-0 and another defeat could see them drop the important World Cup Super League points that go towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas rested influential wicketkeeper/batsman Quinton de Kock and key fast bowler Lungi Ngidi when they lost to Ireland by 43 runs on Tuesday‚ but the duo are expected to be recalled to the starting line-up on Friday.

“I would think that Quinny (De Kock) was rested for the two games and is probably coming back‚ Maybe we are just looking to other few changes as well‚ but we’ll let you know [on Friday]‚” said Langeveldt as the Proteas wrapped up their preparations for the must-win match.

Besides De Kock and Ngidi‚ Langeveldt also suggested that explosive fast bowler Lizaard Williams may be given his ODI debut to go with the four T20 that he has already earned.

“Lizaard has been doing well‚ he brings a lot of energy and different skills set as a skiddy fast bowler‚ so he is someone we are looking at. Beuran Hendricks is a left armer and he always brings something different to the table‚ but he came in as a late replacement for Sisanda Magala and is still back at the queue for Lizaard.

“It is always great to have a left hander in your attack‚ Ireland played a left hander and he bowled brilliantly. He gave them something different in the middle periods of the innings. Someone has to bowl wicket to wicket and maybe try to nick right handers‚ but he does bring different skills set to the party.”

In the loss to Ireland‚ South African bowlers Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Andile Phehlukwayo‚ Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi only managed five wickets.

With the bat‚ the Proteas were meekly bowled out for 247 after 48.3 overs and Langeveldt wants an improved all-round performance.

“Something that we have spoken a lot and hard about is the ability to take wickets up front and have spinners who will apply more pressure in the middle periods. We must try to get wickets up front‚ middle period squeeze them a bit more and with the bat you can’t just say we are not going to get to 290.

“You need to be able to say that we can chase that score down because it is not only about the bowlers‚ cricket is a sport that is played by eleven players and everyone has to contribute.

“So‚ we know we want to improve.

"I am the bowling coach and I am always hard on the bowlers‚ we try and improve but it’s a collective. You need the fielding to be great‚ on the day you also want your batsmen to also come to the party because you can’t just chase 250. You need to chase 300 sometimes‚ but as the bowling coach I always want to restrict the batting side to make it easy for our batsmen.”

Langeveldt also pointed out that it is difficult for the bowlers to change formats.

“It is hard to change formats‚ if you have a look around the world a lot of teams are using a lot of players. This is something that we as management need to do better by just giving fringe players an opportunity.

"You could see that sometimes it is hard to change from bowling Test lengths for a long time and then go straight into a T20 series where you have to change.

“In saying that‚ it is not an excuse because we are professionals and we need to be able to adapt‚ but it is something that as management we need to improve where we can use other players. You know fresh bowler‚ fresh mind‚ that type of thing.”