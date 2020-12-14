Cricket SA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender suspended

Kugandrie Govender has been suspended as Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO‚ TimesLIVE can reveal.

Govender became the first woman to lead CSA after she was appointed in an acting capacity in August following the resignation of Dr Jacques Faul.

She joined CSA last year as chief commercial officer‚ a position she occupied until her elevation to the high office.

The basis and circumstances under which Govender was suspended for are unclear at this stage.

TimesLIVE understands that Chief Financial Officer Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed as acting CEO until a new permanent candidate is identified.

CSA interim board spokesperson Judith February did not respond to emailed questions to confirm Govender’s suspension and Moseki’s new appointment.

February also read messages texted to her WhatsApp but did not reply at the time of publishing.

Govender could not be reached for comment as her mobile phone rang unanswered.

This is a developing story....