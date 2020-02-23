Mignon du Preez clinches tense win for SA over England in her 100th T20 international

South Africa's Mignon du Preez celebrated her 100th T20 match by hitting a six and a four in consecutive balls in the final over to power her team to a thrilling six-wicket win over England in the Women's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

South Africa appeared in a precarious position in their chase of 124, needing 33 from the last three overs, but they managed to bring the equation down to nine from six balls.

Experienced England seamer Katherine Brunt conceded only two in her first two deliveries before Du Preez sealed the win for South Africa in the Group A clash.

Natalie Sciver's knock of 50 from 41 balls helped England post 123 for eight in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first at the WACA ground.

South Africa were going well with an 84-run stand for the second wicket between captain Dane van Niekerk, who made 46, and Marizanne Kapp.