BREAKING | Mark Boucher named Proteas team director

Enoch Nkwe, who is the Highveld Lions head coach, will be Boucher's full-time assistant while Linda Zondi returns as the interim convener of selectors.

The three, along with Test captain Faf du Plessis, will form the selection committee that will pick the Test squad.

The first Test squad will be announced on Monday and will assemble on December 18 ahead of the England v South Africa A game that will take place in Benoni and the first Test starting on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

