Cricket

BREAKING | Mark Boucher named Proteas team director

By KHANYISO TSHWAKU - 14 December 2019 - 15:35
Mark Boucher has been named team director of the Proteas.
Mark Boucher has been named team director of the Proteas.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Titans coach and former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher was confirmed as the full-time Proteas team director at a Cricket South Africa (CSA) media conference in Cape Town on Saturday.

Boucher, who played for the Proteas in all formats between 1997 and 2012, will assume the role until the end of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Linda Zondi set for return as Proteas' chief selector

Linda Zondi is set to return as the Proteas convenor of selectors, albeit on a temporary basis.
Sport
1 hour ago

Enoch Nkwe, who is the Highveld Lions head coach, will be Boucher's full-time assistant while Linda Zondi returns as the interim convener of selectors.

The three, along with Test captain Faf du Plessis, will form the selection committee that will pick the Test squad.

The first Test squad will be announced on Monday and will assemble on December 18 ahead of the England v South Africa A game that will take place in Benoni and the first Test starting on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

*This is a developing story.

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith confirmed as Cricket SA's director of cricket

Former Proteas captain Graeme Smith was finally confirmed as Cricket South Africa's director of cricket on Wednesday afternoon but will assume the ...
Sport
3 days ago

SA Cricketers’ Association calls for more heads to roll at CSA after Moroe's suspension

Crisis-riddled Cricket South Africa (CSA) is headed for a tailspin after the SA Cricketers’ Association (Saca) once again called for the entire board ...
Sport
5 days ago

Cricket SA begins bid to win back public trust

Cricket SA have begun the attempt to win back the public's trust and consultant Dave Richardson says bringing Graeme Smith on board as Director of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X