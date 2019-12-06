Another blow for Cricket SA as Standard Bank abandons sponsorship

Standard Bank have confirmed that they will not renew their contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA) as the title sponsor for the Proteas when it comes to an end on April 30‚ 2020.

This setback follows the crisis-riddled CSA having been besieged by severe criticism for the past week after they revoked and later reinstated accreditations of five journalists and saw resignations of a number of board members.

Group chief marketing and communications officer for Standard Bank Thulani Sibeko said the decision not to renew the sponsorship agreement was not taken lightly because cricket is a national asset valued by millions of South Africans.

Sibeko intimated that the decision by the bank was taken in response to the governance issues at CSA.