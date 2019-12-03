The unravelling of Cricket South Africa's administration backbone continued at breakneck speed as independent board member Professor Shirley Zinn resigned with immediate effect‚ citing problems with CSA's principles of corporate governance.

Zinn‚ who joined CSA last year and served on the Human Resources and Remuneration subcommittee as one of five independent directors‚ said the organisation's appalling manner in which five journalists were banned from covering Mzansi Super League matches‚ Sunday Times' story on former Proteas captain Graeme Smith's imminent appointment as the director of cricket and CSA's chief executive officer Thabang Moroe's radio interview on Monday regarding the reasons for banning journalists were some of the reasons that informed her resignation.

“There's a lot of issues‚ some of them are being fixed‚ but one of them is the relationship with the South African Cricketer's Association‚ the accreditation of journalists being withdrawn‚ which is something that I thought was an appalling approach in terms of dealing with journalists.

"I was absolutely shocked to see that and how that was authorised from a governance perspective in terms of who decided that that was the best step to follow‚” Zinn said.

“The Graeme Smith story in the Sunday Times was completely out of line and in terms of the accreditation issue‚ I heard it in the media and no one communicated that to me. If that happened‚ I certainly wasn't on the list of the people who were spoken to about the matter.