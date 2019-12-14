Linda Zondi set for return as Proteas' chief selector
Linda Zondi is set to return as the Proteas' convenor of selectors, albeit on a temporary basis.
Zondi, who served two terms as the convenor of selectors up until the end of the ill-fated Cricket World Cup, will be filling in the role until the end of the current summer season.
He'll be back in the hot seat for the four-Test Basil D'Oliviera Trophy series against England that starts on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
The Test series will be followed by three ODIs and three T20's against England before Australia jet in for two sets of three ODI's and three T20's.
When the home summer season is completed, South Africa will go to India for three ODI's, wrapping up the 2019/2020 season.
Zondi is the second person from the Ottis Gibson tenure to be roped in to help the national team.
Fielding coach Justin Ontong was part of the interim coaching staff for the India series under Enoch Nkwe's stewardship.
Zondi though comes in with a wealth of selectorial knowledge, having served as a national Under-19 selector and convenor before moving up to the national team as a selector in July 2013.
He replaced former Proteas captain Andrew Hudson as the convenor of selectors in 2015 and performed his duties well in the four years he was in charge.
He blooded a number of promising youngsters and battled gamely against the retirement and Kolpak contract tide that collected a number of senior players along with some impatient fringe players who couldn't wait their turn.
Zondi's copybook was blotted this year by the historic 2-0 Test series reverse against Sri Lanka earlier this year and the equally, if not even more disappointing Cricket World Cup campaign where South Africa were booted out at the group stages before the tournament had even taken shape.
Zondi will be unveiled alongside new team director Mark Boucher, who will also be operating in an interim capacity as Cricket South Africa aims to arrest the flagging fortunes of the organisation on and off the field.
Zondi, Boucher and temporary director of cricket Graeme Smith will have to help the national team get back onto its feet after a difficult 2019.
While the T20 team held its ground against India, the Test side is on a run of five consecutive losses dating back from February against Sri Lanka and three hidings against India in October.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.