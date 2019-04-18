“We believe that we have got our combinations right. We have selected two wrist spinners‚ two allrounders and the balance of our quick bowlers is right.”

Andile Phehlukwayo won the race for the much debated No.7 allrounder spot. Phehlukwayo’s place was never really in doubt given that he is the only player be deployed in that role in South Africa’s ODIs this year.

The Proteas have won seven and lost only three of the ODIs in which Phehlukwayo has batted at No. 7.

Anrich Nortje‚ whose charge on the international stage came from nowhere‚ also cracked the nod. He went from being largely unknown in the past six months to nailing down a place in a World Cup squad.

Zondi also confirmed David Miller as the backup keeper for the tournament.

“We went with David Miller just make sure if anything happens to Quinton de Kock within the world cup Miller can just fit in‚" he said.

"We are very much excited and confident the team will represent the country well.”

South Africa’s campaign begins against co-hosts and the number one ODI ranked team England at the Oval in London on May 30.

Amla’s form of late does not inspire confidence but his selection was always going to be as close to automatic as it should be‚ given his intimidating record in the ODI format.

He has accumulated 7‚910 ODI runs‚ including 27 centuries in 171 innings.

Aiden Markram‚ leading runs scorer during the recently concluded One-Day Cup as he steered the Titans to victory‚ cracked the nod.

The Proteas have struggled with their opening pair in ODI cricket of late.

While Quinton de Kock has been in devastating form at the top of the batting order‚ he has sorely missed a co-opener.