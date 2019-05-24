Senior Proteas batsman Hashim Amla is approaching his possible ODI swansong at the ICC World Cup in England with the hunger of a wide-eyed rookie.

The long-time premier top order batsman for South Africa is approaching the tournament on the back of recent poor form and inactivity‚ but says he remains hungry to show that there are still runs left in his bat.

“I am hungrier than ever before‚ there is no doubt about that‚” the 36-year-old said upon arrival in England where they are preparing for the opening match against the hosts at the Oval on May 30.

“I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger. Things happen that you don’t anticipate and I did not anticipate how things have gone recently.

“But I am a firm believer that when something happens‚ there is some good in it. I have had time away and now I am really looking back to wearing the green and gold again.”