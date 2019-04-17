South Africans are on edge as they wait with bated breath for the announcement of the ICC World Cup-bound squad.

Cricket SA convenor of selectors Linda Zondi‚ president Chris Nenzani and chief executive Thabang Moroe will put the nation out of its misery on Thursday afternoon when they unveil the identities of the men who will represent SA in the global event.

While the majority of the squad to be led by Faf du Plessis pretty much picks itself with about 13 players almost certain to travel‚ the biggest question mark is whether batting mainstay Hashim Amla will be on the flight to England.

The 36-year old long-time premier top order batsman has struggled with form over the past few months and like most South Africans‚ I can’t decide whether he should be selected or not.

The thing is cricket is a sport of numbers and Amla’s figures have been unimpressive for a while. I have no doubt in my mind that this reality must have been the focal point for the selection think tank during their long deliberations.

At the conclusion of the Sri Lanka tour last month‚ coach Ottis Gibson made it clear that Amla‚ who was out of action looking after his ill father‚ was still part of his plans.

Against Sri Lanka‚ he scored a meagre 51 runs during the 2-0 Test series defeat‚ a very poor return by his usually high standards and he was not considered for the following limited overs series.