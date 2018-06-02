Kagiso Rabada wins big at CSA awards
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada stole the show at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards in Sandton on Saturday night when he walked away with six gongs including Cricketer and Players’ Player of the Year.
The 23 year-old Rabada also walked away with the Test, ODI, Fans’ Player and RAM Delivery of the Year awards on a six-star evening where he replicated the feat he achieved in 2016 and he remain the only South African cricketer to win won more than five awards.
The other highlight of the night was 25-year old Dane van Niekerk who was named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year while her team-mate Laura Wolvaardt was named the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.
Rabada has joined the likes of Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013) and AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) who have won the Cricketer of the Year award twice.
Shaun Pollock (2007), Dale Steyn (2008), Graeme Smith (2009), Vernon Philander (2012) and Quinton de Kock (2017) only won the award once.
Kagiso Rabada and Dane van Niekerk named CSA Men's and Women's Cricketers of the Year #CSAawards18 pic.twitter.com/cBYnziF6fz— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) June 2, 2018
Last season was phenomenal for Rabada as he climbed to the summit of the Test rankings and he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2018 calendar year with 38 dismissals at an average of 19.65.
He is also ranked number seven in ODI cricket and was named in the ICC Test XI for the 2017 calendar year.
The only awards that he did not win, for which he was eligible, were the T20 International Player of the Year award that went to AB de Villiers and the KFC Colonel’s Always Original Award that went to David Miller for his world record T20 century against Bangladesh.
The International Newcomer of the Year award went to Aiden Markram who scored exactly 1 000 runs in his debut Test season at an average of 55.55 and also stood in as ODI captain against India at the tender age of 23.
“Simply outstanding. What a year both Kagiso and Dane have had,” said CSA acting chief executive Thabang Moroe.
“They have both shown the maturity of seasoned campaigners with performances that have really counted when needed most, often blowing away the opposition in the process. It is encouraging that for the second time in a row our premier awards have gone to our young stars who are shining with distinction alongside our world-class senior players.”
Full List of Awards
SA Cricketer of the Year: Kagiso Rabada; Test Cricketer of the Year: Kagiso Rabada; ODI Cricketer of the Year: Kagiso Rabada; T20 International Cricketer of the Year: AB de Villiers; SA Players’ Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada; SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada; KFC Colonel’s Always Original Award: David Miller (fastest T20 International century v Bangladesh); RAM Delivery of the Year: Kagiso Rabada (to Warner, 3rd Test v Australia, PPC Newlands); International Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Markram; SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Dane van Niekerk; SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt; Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt; Women’s T20 Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Tryon
Domestic Awards
Sunfoil Series Cricketer of the Season: Simon Harmer (Warriors); Momentum One-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans); RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans); Pitchvision Coach of the Year: Mark Boucher (Titans), Players’ Player of the Season: Pieter Malan (Cobras); Newcomer of the Year: Kyle Verreynne (Cobras); Africa T20 Cup Player of the Tournament: Sarel Erwee (KZN Inland); SACA Most Valuable Player Award: Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors)
Professional Awards
CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Adrian Holdstock; CSA Umpire of the Year: Shaun George, Affiliate of the Year: Northerns Cricket Union, Kemach JCB Groundsman of the Year: Evan Flint (Newlands)