Kagiso Rabada wins big at CSA awards

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso “KG” Rabada stole the show at the Cricket South Africa (CSA) awards in Sandton on Saturday night when he walked away with six gongs including Cricketer and Players’ Player of the Year.

The 23 year-old Rabada also walked away with the Test, ODI, Fans’ Player and RAM Delivery of the Year awards on a six-star evening where he replicated the feat he achieved in 2016 and he remain the only South African cricketer to win won more than five awards.

The other highlight of the night was 25-year old Dane van Niekerk who was named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year while her team-mate Laura Wolvaardt was named the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Rabada has joined the likes of Jacques Kallis (2004 and 2011), Makhaya Ntini (2005 and 2006), Hashim Amla (2010 and 2013) and AB de Villiers (2014 and 2015) who have won the Cricketer of the Year award twice.

Shaun Pollock (2007), Dale Steyn (2008), Graeme Smith (2009), Vernon Philander (2012) and Quinton de Kock (2017) only won the award once.