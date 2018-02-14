Cricket

Kagiso Rabada found guilty of breaching the ICC Players Conduct

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 14 February 2018 - 12:43
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts after a missed chance off India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at The Holkar Cricket Stadium at Indore on October 14, 2015.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada reacts after a missed chance off India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at The Holkar Cricket Stadium at Indore on October 14, 2015.
Image: AFP PHOTO/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been fined 15% of his match fee and hit with one demerit point after he was found guilty of breaching the ICC Players Conduct in the fifth ODI against India in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

As a result‚ Rabada now has five demerit points on his disciplinary record after he received three against Sri Lanka in a ODI match last year and one in the Lord’s Test against England also last year.

Rabada was subsequently suspended from the Trent Bridge Test against England after his accumulated demerit points reached four following the Lord’s breach.

If he reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period‚ he will be suspended again.

Tuesday’s incident happened in the eighth over of India’s innings when Rabada‚ after dismissing Shikhar Dhawan‚ waved at the departing batsman and also made a comment which could have resulted in a reaction from the batsman.

As such‚ he was charged by the on-field umpires Ian Gould and Shaun George‚ third umpire Aleem Dar and fourth umpire Bongani Jele under article 2.1.7 which relates to “using language‚ actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match”.

After the match‚ Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

READ MORE:

T20GL future to be decided 'in a couple of months'

South Africans should know “in a couple of months” whether the troubled T20 Global League (T20GL) has a future‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on ...
Sport
10 days ago

AB finger injury a downer

A Cricket SA press release yesterday said De Villiers was out of the first three ODIs because of the finger injury he suffered while fielding in the ...
Sport
14 days ago

The Wanderers in hot water after pitch debacle

The Wanderers is in hot water and facing the possibility of a ban if the match officials in charge of the third Test between South Africa and India ...
Sport
16 days ago

Dean Elgar says he won’t change a thing

Even after taking serious blows to his helmet for almost six hours because of the misbehaving Wanderers pitch‚ Proteas opening batsman Dean Elgar ...
Sport
17 days ago

'Welfare of players paramount', say ICC but Wanderers test will continue

The third test between South Africa and India will continue at the Wanderers on Saturday despite doubts over the suitability of the pitch, the ...
Sport
18 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X