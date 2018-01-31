AB finger injury a downer

Duminy still expects run fest in ODI series against India, unlike cagey Tests

Considering that the test series between South Africa and India won't be forgotten in a hurry, the one-day rubber will have to be something special if it's going to be remembered.

But there's already a good reason why that might not happen: AB de Villiers's right index finger.

A Cricket SA press release yesterday said De Villiers was out of the first three ODIs because of the finger injury he suffered while fielding in the third test at the Wanderers last week.

He will need up to two weeks to recover, which means he might return in time to play the fourth match of the series at the Wanderers on February 10.

Perhaps that helps explain why JP Duminy did his bit in Durban to sell the ODIs as something that will be worth watching.

"These days 300 isn't good enough," Duminy told reporters. "Even 350, you're not guaranteed a win.

"Guys have been taking a more aggressive approach when under pressure.

"That's been the integral change in the way guys are playing one-day cricket."

Duminy might have a future in marketing.

The test series, thrilling as it was for aficionados of challenging pitches, produced only one century - Virat Kohli's 153 in Centurion - and just two totals of more than 300.

So if it's runs, runs and more runs you want, tune in to Kingsmead tomorrow.

Duminy said: "I think the pitches are going to be more batting-friendly. They're probably going to be high-scoring games across the country. That will bring the teams close together."

And for five more games after Durban. That's right, ODI-lovers: it's a six-match series.

"It's different with six ODIs," Duminy said. "You have to win four games to guarantee the series."

The wider reality is that tomorrow's game is the start of SA's build-up for next year's World Cup, which will comprise 29 ODIs.

"There'll be a lot of shifting leading up to the World Cup," Duminy said.