No go for Nontshinga, Gonzalez unification bout

Trainer Nathan looks to Japan for new opponent

17 April 2024 - 09:00
Sivenathi Nontshinga and Regie Suganob square off at the ICC in East London last year.
Image: Mark Andrews
Image: Mark Andrews

The proposed unification boxing match between International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight holder, Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga, and World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champ Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzales from Puerto Rico, seems to have hit the dead end, Nontshinga’s trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has confirmed.

“It’s gone cold,” said Nathan, who is also the director of No Doubt management which is responsible for the career of the country’s only legitimate world boxing champion right now.

“Gonzales initially said yes, but then his team demanded too much money. It was very frustrating, but now we turn our attention to something better and bigger – Kenshiro Teraji.”

Teraji from Japan holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super, World Boxing Council and The Ring belts. He boasts a win over Nathan’s other charge – Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler – a ninth-round stoppage on September 23 last year.

That was Teraji’s second successful defence of all three belts. He retained them on January 24 with a majority points decision against Carlos Canizales in what was the reigning champion's 23rd win in 24 fights.

Nathan said: “Matchroom [of British promoter Eddie Hearn who has a contract with Nontshinga] was in contact with with Teiken Promotion which guides the career of Teraji.

“Literally, I got off the phone with Mr Ahikino Honda from the Teine Promotion on Sunday evening and it is looking very, very good. We are close to an agreement. Teraji is regarded as the No.1 fighter in the junior flyweight division.”

Last week, Nathan said he wanted to make the biggest and best fights internationally for most of the local fighters who are under his management.

Nathan said if and when this fight comes off, it will be the first time in history that an Eastern Cape boxer engages in a unification title, which means the winner takes all the belts on the night.

If Nontshinga steps inside the ring to face Teraji, he will be the first boxer from the Eastern Cape to be involved in such a high-profiled boxing match.

