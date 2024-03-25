Disappointment was written all over the face of promoter and Mchunu's cousin Nomvelo Mgcaba Shezi. She went through thick and thin in ensuring that Mchunu fought because his rating was already in jeopardy.
Peralta was denied a deserved unanimous points decision by South African judge Ishmael Koali whose score of 97-93 for Mchunu left much to be desired.
Eddie Pappoe from Ghana scored the same 10 rounder 97-93 for Peralta while Jose Cardini from Argentina scored it 96-94 also for the Argentinian.
Mchunu was Peralta's first big name opponent. He used the height and reach to his advantage, pushing his left hand jab all night long, making it difficult for the shorter Mchunu to get past his long arms. Peralta improved to 17 wins against a loss.
But at least Shezi's brother Ntethelelo Magcaba wiped tears off her face when he earned the bragging rights as the KwaZulu-Natal bantamweight champion.
His 10 rounder, contested at a blistering pace with Nkosinathi Sibiya, had the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout and Magcaba's relentless attack and volumes of punches convinced all three judges that he deserved to be crowned.
Meanwhile, Snamiso Ntuli was also crowned KwaZulu-Natal super-middleweight champ via a stoppage win over Andile Mntungwa while Thulani Mbenge's determination and guts propelled him to hard-earned points win over tough-as-nails Argentinian Leandro Ariel Fonseca over 10 rounds.
Mchunu's career in jeopardy after silver-cruiserweight loss
'The Rock' lost on points to Peralta
Image: Nomvelo Shezi
The future looks uncertain for Thabiso Mchunu as an elite fighter after failing to reclaim the WBC silver-cruiserweight title on Friday.
Mchunu's points defeat to unheralded Yamil Alberto Peralta put his No 3 rating by the WBC in jeopardy and it also shattered the hopes of challenging for the actual WBC belt, which is held by Noel Mikaelian from Armenia.
At 36, Mchunu, who has won many international and SA titles, has been around since 2007.
Mchunu just could not shift gears even when the going got tougher in terms of him being unable to land even a single decent blow. His timing was poor and he showed fear of getting closer since he was the shorter fighter between the two.
Instead of landing his blows, Mchunu, literally, threw his punches hoping that by sheer luck they would land.
It is unclear if he suffered from ring rust because he had not fought for more than two years.
Fans sang Shosholoza in attempt to encourage him to get going but "The Rock" would not roll and in the end, he suffered his seventh defeat. Doctor Peter Ngatane was the fight supervisor.
