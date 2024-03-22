Rossouw ready to show Thysse stars in bout

Darrin "Destroyer" Rossouw is not perturbed by the fight record of Brandon "Fast Guns" Thysse, who has been in the ring with some of the country's big names including Roarke "Razor" Knapp and Shervontaigh "SK" Koopman.
Interestingly, Knapp and Koopman are Rossuouw's stable mates at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenval. They are all under the guidance of trainer Vusi Mtolo.
Thysse defeated Knapp in their first fight in 2019 but lost the second one in 2022. The son of late former SA and Commonwealth super-middleweight champ and promoter Andre Thysse was also defeated by Koopman last year.
Boxing SA 2023 Trainer of the Year Damien Durandt saved him from possible permanent injuries against Koopman as he advised his visibly vanquished charge not to come out of his corner for round nine.
Basically, Rossouw helped his gym mates with sparring in their preparations and that includes those fights with Thysse.
Rossouw, from Gqeberha, told Thysse in his face during their interview with Golden Gloves Promotion (GGP) publicist Brian Mitchell that he will beat Thysse when they meet at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park on April 5.
No title will be at stake in their 10-rounder in the middleweight division.
Rossouw, 24, has fought only 10 times, losing once, but he believes in his ability and has such confidence that cannot be undermined.
Mitchell asked Rossouw if this was the right time to be thrown against a guy with 20 fights. Rossouw said he spoke with his father about his future and they spoke about Thysse, Cristiano Ndombassy and other boxers.
"I actually prepared for Brendan when he fought Shevorntaigh just in case it did not happen, I was there to face him," he said. "Physically and mentally, I am there; I don't feel like I am young in the game, I've been to wars in the gym and I have grown in the gym.
"I don't believe Brandon will beat me, he's a good fighter in his own rights but at the end of the day I have worked hard. I don't train this hard for another man to say he is better than me. At the end of the day I will beat Brandon Thysse by any means necessary."
Asked by Mitchell how he will achieve that, Rossouw said: "If a knockout comes, I will take it, when I hurt him, he's going to feel the pain in the ring."
