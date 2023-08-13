×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Free State’s only licensed promoter delighted over tournament

13 August 2023 - 15:19

Promoter Lebo Mahoko – the only Boxing SA licensed promoter in the Free State – is delighted to have organised a successful tournament at Rouxville in the outskirts of the province on Saturday evening.

The only challenge he encountered was the generator not being able to sustain the lights after they were hit by load shedding...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'