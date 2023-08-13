SA rolls out red carpet for women in boxing
Spirit of imbokodo to sweep through the fistic sport fraternity
It is that time of the year where Boxing SA provides female fighters opportunities to represent the fight fraternity in the annual Women’s Month celebrations which SA uses to pay tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 n protest against the extension of pass laws to women.
Both the national and provincial governments have put aside funding that will be spread by Boxing SA among female promoters who will use it in staging what has become known as Women Only tournaments countrywide...
