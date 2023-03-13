×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Boxing

Mnisi's match-ups has fans on edge of seats

Weinstein back with new talent blitz

13 March 2023 - 10:36

Boxing promoter Larry Weinstein went back to Booysens Gym on Friday night and picked up where he left off in December by putting together the first tournament of the year.

He also gave matchmaker Abbey Mnisi freedom to exercise his vast knowledge and credible understanding of match-ups that talk to the fans who were on the edge of their seats throughout the duration of Weinstein's eight bouts comprising mostly up-and-coming fighters...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...