Boxing SA has introduced mandatory training and assessment for licensees in all categories for the year 2023/24, acting CEO Nsikayezwe Sithole announced yesterday.
He said their approach was in line with the Boxing Act No 11 of 2001 and the regulations governing the fistic sport in the country.
It is the first time that BSA does this since the new dispensation came into place, replacing the Boxing and Wrestling Control Act 39 of 1954, which provided for the establishment of a South African National Boxing Control Board and an SA National Wrestling Control Board.
He said in Gauteng, training and assessment will take place on March 22-23 for ring officials; managers and trainers on March 27-28; and promoters on March 29-30.
In KwaZulu-Natal, the same will happen on April 1-2; 3-4 and 5-6. In the Western Cape, ring officials will be trained and assessed on April 11-12; managers and trainers on April 13-14th; with promoters' sessions from the 15th to the 16th of April.
Sithole said ring officials in the Eastern Cape will be trained and assessed on April 18 and 19th, with managers and trainers going through their session on April 20 to the 21st.
“Officials will be trained on April 22 to the 23rd. All applicants are therefore encouraged to study and understand the legislative prescripts before commencing with the registration process as they will be enforced,” said Sithole, adding that provincial managers in respective provinces will be available to assist.
He said there will be a 10% reduction fee for all the licensees who were registered during the 2021/2022 period. “Those licensees who were not registered during this period will be required to pay a full fee,” he said.
Female South African champions are exempted from the R900 champion’s fee and will only pay R300.
“All applications will be done online, and no manual applications will be processed for all categories.”
Managers, trainers, promoters go back to basics
BSA announces training for all sport officials
Image: Veli Nhlapo
