Thembalethu “Terries” Ntuthu is banking on the living and late gods of SA boxing to convince promoters Matchroom and IBF through Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan to grant Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) permission to stage Sivenathi “Special” Nontshinga’s voluntary defence of his IBF junior-flyweight world boxing title at home in East London.
Ntuthu owns RAP, which has been responsible for the boxer’s career since 2017.
After winning the IBF belt against Hector Flores in Mexico in September, it was announced that the 24year-old East Londoner signed a binding contract with British promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom. That means Ntuthu and Hearn are Nontshinga’s promoters
Ntuthu said Nathan – who trains Nontshinga – is RAP’s international advisor and has already begun negotiating with Hearn and the New York-based IBF.
“We are targeting the end of March or first week of April for the fight,” said Ntuthu.
Many South Africans who have held world titles were not lucky enoughto defend in front of their home fans. The last IBF champ this country had – Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane – lost his flyweight belt outside these shores.
Ntuthu added that he was hopeful the government and broadcasting houses – SABC and SuperSport – would buy into the whole idea when approached .
“Nontshinga is due for a voluntary defence; I hope the IBF, which is the sanctioning body Nontshinga represents, will also be on our side,” he said.
Nathan enjoys a cordial relationship with IBF president Darry Peoples.
RAP's chief executive Nomfesane Nyatela said: “This event can give opportunities for other boxers who are not promoted by us to be seen by the world. Our boxers must return to their gyms – an early Christmas is on their way,” she said.
Ntuthu pushes for a Nontshinga IBF title fight
Decision lies with sanctioning body and promoters Matchroom
Image: Norte Photo
