Mukondeleli eager to see Dlomo defend title

Boxing trainer Charity Mukondeleli is earnestly pleading with promoters to assist them by staging the South African junior welterweight title fight between his charge, reigning champion Sibusiso “Prince” Dlomo, and Marcus “King Labamba” Lebogo.
Mukondeleli says their intention is to record the fourth defence and remain with one which will enable Dlomo to claim the ownership of the title.
He said that was the promise they made to Dlomo’s mother before she passed away three years ago. “We had already counted our defence against Marcus as our fourth successful one because I have no doubt that we were going to beat him in Durban in December,” said Mukondeleli.
Dlomo’s defence against the Damian Durandt-trained Lebogo was supposed to have taken place in December, but the six-title King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament, which was to be staged by J4Joy, was cancelled for the third time.
A source said local promoter Zandile Malinga attempted to rescue what had become an embarrassment, especially to the outside world because there were three foreign boxers (Namibia, Mexico and USA) by getting the Portuguese Hall to host the event.
It is understood that the assembling of the ring alone was completed after 9pm, and it became clear the best solution was to call the event off.
“We are happy that J4Joy paid our purse money, but we wanted to fight, win and come closer to our dream of five title defences,” said Mukondeleli yesterday. “We were going to beat Marcus and I have no doubt about that; we are still going to do it.”
Dlomo’s misfortunes turned around after he humbled over-confident Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni with a seventh round knockout in 2021.
That win motivated Dlomo to winning the national belt from Xolani Mcotheli and he has defended successfully against Siseko Makeleni, Mcotheli and Xolani Mgidi.
“We have a mission to accomplish,” said Mukondeleli who could achieve the feat of five defences for the first time as a professional boxer.
Mukondeleli eager to see Dlomo defend title
'Our mission is to achieve dream of five title wins'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
