Brawler Garcia 'in for a big surprise'

Boxing followers around the globe, including local budding boxing promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane, are sympathetic towards Hector Luis Garcia who faces best Sweet Science practitioner Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a 12-rounder at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C, on Sunday morning (SA time).
Manyisane, from East London, is an attorney who promotes boxing under the banner of Triple B Promotions. His passion for the fistic sport has seen him attending mega fights in the US.
He gave due credit to Garcia, from San Juan de la Mangua in the Dominican Republic, as a credible fighter whose talent has enabled him to capture the WBA junior lightweight belt. However, Manyisane does not see anything special about him that would pose a serious threat to Davis.
“I think he came at a wrong time when Davis is eyeing even the bigger fight against Ryan Garcia,” Manyisane said yesterday. He added that Davis would want to give his best performance to quash the allegation by his girlfriend that he raised his hand against her, prompting the police to arrest him. Manyisane has in the past bailed out a number of professional boxers from East London who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Davis’ baby mama later changed her tune, saying she called the police unnecessarily and that the boxer did not harm either her or their baby.
“Tank had already been called names,” cautioned Manyisane. "I believe he would go out there to show the he is a strong person mentally and that all that did not affect him so much as a fighter. Tank has shown me an outstanding character.”
Regarding the outcome of Sunday’s fight, Manyisane said: “Tank is going to win by a stoppage in late rounds; he is very intelligent; fast and difficult to hit and he possesses that dangerous uppercut. Garcia will come in there to brawl and he’s in for a big surprise.”
Garcia, 31, won the WBA regular junior lightweight title by defeating defending champion Rene Alvarado on January 2 last year. Alvarado, from Nicaragua, won it in 2019 with a seventh round stoppage of Andrew Casio.
Garcia registered his first defence after defeating Roger Gutierrez on points on August 20 last year. That win was Garcia’s 16th from 16 fights with 10 knockouts. That unforeseen win against the previously undefeated Venezuelan was voted Upset of 2022 by the Boxing Writers Association of America in December.
Davis – the WBA regular lightweight belt holder from Baltimore, Maryland, in the US, was quoted by BoxingNews.com saying: “I ain't gonna lie. He looks a little hungry. A lot of people overlook him, but I ain't trying to overlook him. He looks like he's ready. And it could be a life changer for him. You know what I mean? He wants to take my spot. So I'm definitely not looking past him. I'm in a real fight. January 7 is going to be a crazy night.”
But Manyisane, who has followed the career of this 28-year-old former multiple world champion in several weight classes – the WBA (regular) lightweight, the IBF junior lightweight and WBA super junior lightweight and WBA regular junior welterweight belts holder – was being modest.
“Davis is patient and waits for an opponent to show up and then he punishes you,” said Manyisane.
Davis has won all his 27 fights and produced 25 knockouts while Garcia is also undefeated after 19 fights with 16 wins, 10 knockouts and three no contests.
Brawler Garcia 'in for a big surprise'
Davis says it's going to be a crazy night
Image: Al Bello
Boxing followers around the globe, including local budding boxing promoter Ntsikelelo Manyisane, are sympathetic towards Hector Luis Garcia who faces best Sweet Science practitioner Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a 12-rounder at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C, on Sunday morning (SA time).
Manyisane, from East London, is an attorney who promotes boxing under the banner of Triple B Promotions. His passion for the fistic sport has seen him attending mega fights in the US.
He gave due credit to Garcia, from San Juan de la Mangua in the Dominican Republic, as a credible fighter whose talent has enabled him to capture the WBA junior lightweight belt. However, Manyisane does not see anything special about him that would pose a serious threat to Davis.
“I think he came at a wrong time when Davis is eyeing even the bigger fight against Ryan Garcia,” Manyisane said yesterday. He added that Davis would want to give his best performance to quash the allegation by his girlfriend that he raised his hand against her, prompting the police to arrest him. Manyisane has in the past bailed out a number of professional boxers from East London who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Davis’ baby mama later changed her tune, saying she called the police unnecessarily and that the boxer did not harm either her or their baby.
“Tank had already been called names,” cautioned Manyisane. "I believe he would go out there to show the he is a strong person mentally and that all that did not affect him so much as a fighter. Tank has shown me an outstanding character.”
Regarding the outcome of Sunday’s fight, Manyisane said: “Tank is going to win by a stoppage in late rounds; he is very intelligent; fast and difficult to hit and he possesses that dangerous uppercut. Garcia will come in there to brawl and he’s in for a big surprise.”
Garcia, 31, won the WBA regular junior lightweight title by defeating defending champion Rene Alvarado on January 2 last year. Alvarado, from Nicaragua, won it in 2019 with a seventh round stoppage of Andrew Casio.
Garcia registered his first defence after defeating Roger Gutierrez on points on August 20 last year. That win was Garcia’s 16th from 16 fights with 10 knockouts. That unforeseen win against the previously undefeated Venezuelan was voted Upset of 2022 by the Boxing Writers Association of America in December.
Davis – the WBA regular lightweight belt holder from Baltimore, Maryland, in the US, was quoted by BoxingNews.com saying: “I ain't gonna lie. He looks a little hungry. A lot of people overlook him, but I ain't trying to overlook him. He looks like he's ready. And it could be a life changer for him. You know what I mean? He wants to take my spot. So I'm definitely not looking past him. I'm in a real fight. January 7 is going to be a crazy night.”
But Manyisane, who has followed the career of this 28-year-old former multiple world champion in several weight classes – the WBA (regular) lightweight, the IBF junior lightweight and WBA super junior lightweight and WBA regular junior welterweight belts holder – was being modest.
“Davis is patient and waits for an opponent to show up and then he punishes you,” said Manyisane.
Davis has won all his 27 fights and produced 25 knockouts while Garcia is also undefeated after 19 fights with 16 wins, 10 knockouts and three no contests.
Nathan predicts exciting year for his fighters
Nontshinga deserves the Boxer of the Year award – Nyatela
Makabu says Mikaelyan fight in Miami not happening
No-hoper Bopape turns tables on misfortune
Prestigious international accolade for boxing trainer Colin Nathan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos