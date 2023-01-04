No-hoper Bopape turns tables on misfortune

Fight fans could not believe how supposedly washed up fighter John “Section 29” Bopape changed his misfortunes overnight, and this means they can expect more fire and an improved fighter this year, says the SA and ABU middleweight champion.
A 10-rounder on February 27, against Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo, in Durban, changed everything.
Bopape – who was not given even the slightest of chances against the stylish Mhlongo – upset the applecart by defeating the 22-10 favourite. Promoter Zandile Malinga who staged that fight is one of the many boxing people who were stunned by the outcome because they had anticipated a boxing lesson from Mhlongo.
That win put Bopape in line to challenge Mhlongo. Promoter Lebo Mahoko staged their second fight with Mhlongo’s national belt on the line on April 29 last year.
The dark horse did it in style – first punished. He dropped Mhlongo on his pants before pulverising him to submission in the 11th round – much to the shock of Mahoko who is responsible for Mhlongo’s career.
Mahoko began working with Bopape and he organised an ABU title fight, which his charge won by a second round knockout of Mbiya Kanku in Bloemfontein on September 22.
“John of last year was good, but this year’s one is going to be even better,” said the champion yesterday.
“I think I need to fix my fitness levels to be stronger because when it comes to the skills, power and the style, that is intact. I also have confidence in what I do. I just need to improve my fitness levels.
“That talks to more cardio exercises, which includes a lot of road running.”
The 32-year-old fighter is still with long-time trainer, veteran Bushy Mabele, 71.
“We have been together from the amateurs. We have a good understanding and actually our relationship has even become like that of father and son.”
Bopape said he could defend his national title in March.
On his big turnaround, Bopape said: “I had limits not knowing that I can accomplish things until my first fight with Mhlongo and it changed everything. I did not know I could win a fight on points, especially 10 rounds because I always depended on power.
"That fight taught me to be patient and just box, use my skills and save my power. I then began pacing myself for whatever rounds any fight was scheduled to go; but if the opportunity for an early afternoon or night presented itself I took it due to my power.”
Bopape said his biggest worry now was to stay fit. “What happened belongs in the past; even the boxers that I lost my fights to must brace themselves for a different fighter completely if we are to meet now. I also expect those that I defeated to be better fighters if we are to meet in the future.”
Bopape was written off as a no-hoper who should reconsider his boxing career. That was after the tall fighter from Alexandra township was losing fights, which in the eyes of fans he should have won without even breaking a sweat. One such boxing match was against Boyd Allen – a former mixed-martial arts fighter with no boxing experience.
Allen stopped Bopape in three rounds. Bopape now boasts 12 knockouts in 13 wins against eight losses.
Image: Sipho Mashego
