Only five SA boxers feature in the latest The Ring magazine rankings – widely accepted as the closest to genuine world rankings among the assortment of diverse boxing associations.
Thabiso Mchunu, Zolani Tete, Jackson Chauke, Hekkie Budler and Sivenathi Nontshinga are the only local fighters that still enjoy the recognition by The Ring.
Mchunu is rated No 5 in the cruiserweight division; Tete occupies the No 8 spot in the junior featherweights; Chauke is also on the same spot but in the flyweights; Budler and Nontshinga are rated No 3 and 5, respectively, in the junior flyweight division.
Mchunu holds the SA title while Tete’s future hangs in the balance after failing a dope test for his Commonwealth, IBF International and WBO International title fight, which he won by a fourth-round knockout of Jason Cunningham in the UK on July 2.
Chauke is the reigning national champion. Budler holds the WBC silver belt. This accomplished former multiple weight world champion's rare achievement – unifying the WBA and IBF belts in 2018 – earned him The Ring magazine belt.
Budler is rated No 1 by the WBC. Notshinga holds the IBF belt and is currently the only legitimate world champion here.
Former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion Brian Mitchell was last Friday awarded The Ring magazine belt for his achievements. He became the third local fighter in history to receive that prestigious belt – others being Vic Toweel in 1950 and Budler.
The Ring magazine is an American historic editorial magazine dedicated to boxing and it also has its own individual rankings despite the other organisations’ ranks.
It is an independent organisation which is not a sanctioning body like the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO. The Ring magazine awards championship belts that are considered more prestigious than the other championship belts because it is awarded to lineal champions (the man that beat the man).
Five SA boxers rated by The Ring magazine
Brian Mitchell awarded magazine’s belt for his achievements
Image: Antonio Muchave
Only five SA boxers feature in the latest The Ring magazine rankings – widely accepted as the closest to genuine world rankings among the assortment of diverse boxing associations.
Thabiso Mchunu, Zolani Tete, Jackson Chauke, Hekkie Budler and Sivenathi Nontshinga are the only local fighters that still enjoy the recognition by The Ring.
Mchunu is rated No 5 in the cruiserweight division; Tete occupies the No 8 spot in the junior featherweights; Chauke is also on the same spot but in the flyweights; Budler and Nontshinga are rated No 3 and 5, respectively, in the junior flyweight division.
Mchunu holds the SA title while Tete’s future hangs in the balance after failing a dope test for his Commonwealth, IBF International and WBO International title fight, which he won by a fourth-round knockout of Jason Cunningham in the UK on July 2.
Chauke is the reigning national champion. Budler holds the WBC silver belt. This accomplished former multiple weight world champion's rare achievement – unifying the WBA and IBF belts in 2018 – earned him The Ring magazine belt.
Budler is rated No 1 by the WBC. Notshinga holds the IBF belt and is currently the only legitimate world champion here.
Former WBA and IBF junior lightweight champion Brian Mitchell was last Friday awarded The Ring magazine belt for his achievements. He became the third local fighter in history to receive that prestigious belt – others being Vic Toweel in 1950 and Budler.
The Ring magazine is an American historic editorial magazine dedicated to boxing and it also has its own individual rankings despite the other organisations’ ranks.
It is an independent organisation which is not a sanctioning body like the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO. The Ring magazine awards championship belts that are considered more prestigious than the other championship belts because it is awarded to lineal champions (the man that beat the man).
The curse of the SA heavyweight boxing belt
Zulu king defends boxing promoter embroiled in Floyd Mayweather fiasco
Rossouw remains undefeated after fiercely contested eight-rounder
Kriel promises fireworks tonight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos