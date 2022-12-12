Rossouw remains undefeated after fiercely contested eight-rounder

What happened in a fiercely contested eight round match between Darrin Rossouw and Jacques Muvuud was a typical clash between an immovable object and an unstoppable force.
These equally tough fighters provided exhilarating entertainment during 24 minutes of non-stop combustible action in ESPN Africa’s 12th and last tournament of the year on Friday.
Tony Nyangiwe, the third man in the ring, gave them space to perform their craft in a combustible pace without any interference and the estimated animated crowd of 750 was treated into a humdinger of a topsy-turvy eight rounder which was arguably the best fight of the night.
There were no knock-down but brutal blows were exchanged and they both took them well in their stride. In the end it was Rossouw by a unanimous points decision.
Muvuud gave his best and he had some great moments especially when tried to push Rossouw backwards but the local boxer who rode most of Muvuud’s blows proved to be immovable and was actually unshakeable.
Rossouw was consistent and his stabbing jab was working like a magic wand. He tried to force a stoppage but Muvuud was unstoppable to go full distance. Rossouw remained undefeated after seven while Muvuud suffered his second defeat against seven wins.
The main fight was disappointing. Shiva Takran from India should have not been paid his full purse money for the sheepish manner of just giving up on the fight going into the fourth round. Kalombo retained his IBF International junior middleweight title in what was his 17th KO win in 17 fights against a loss.
Other results:
Deejay Kriel beat Thembelani Nxoshe on points: 8 rounds
Ellen Simwaka beat Andiswa Nxokwana TKO 3
Patrick Mukala beat Yanga Phethani TKO 4
