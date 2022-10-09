Want a new passport? Prepare to fork out between R600 and R1,200 as Motsoaledi approves new fees

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has hiked the fees for SA passports and travel documents, saying people travelling out of the country do not need to be subsidised by the government.
The new fees come into effect on November 1.
“The changes to passport and travel document fees were informed by the outcome of a benchmarking exercise with other countries which found that our tariffs were up to three times lower,” the home affairs department said in a statement.
“The decision was also informed by the fact that production costs are much higher than what people are paying for our passports. This means the government is heavily subsidising passport holders when such a subsidy is not realised for ordinary ID applicants.
“We believe that the people who are able to travel out of the country are financially better off than ordinary citizens and they don’t need to be subsidised in the manner we have been doing.”
The fees were last adjusted in 2011.
Image: 123RF/ Instinia
Home affairs pounces on corrupt officials and syndicates
The new fees for applications within SA are:
The fees for applications outside SA, made at missions, embassies or consulates, are:
“Once more, we wish to advise our people that there is nothing called an emergency passport. The emergency travel certificate mentioned above is a document available only to South Africans stranded abroad. It helps them to come back home and when they arrive, the usefulness of the document lapses. There is no emergency travel certificate for South Africans who need to travel abroad.”
The first application of an ID document is free and the cost to reissue an ID document is R140.
