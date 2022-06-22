I am the toughest, I punch harder than Ndombassy, says Makondo

It will be the case of Crash at Crush when tough boxing competitors – Khensahosi Makondo and Cristiano Ndombassy – collide for the WBF International junior middleweight belt at Meropa Casino in Polokwane on Sunday.

Makondo from Malamulele acknowledges that his Angolan foe has experience, is tough and hard, but he says he hits harder and is the tougher one.

Makondo and Ndombassy are come-forward fighters, who throw big punches and you can imagine what will happen when they meet in the centre of the ring on Sunday.

Their fight will headline Mama Rocks Promotions tournament that will be staged by promoter Modipadi Kgasago in honour of late firebrand politician Peter Mokaba.

Makondo, who is trained in Johannesburg by former boxers Hloni Maboko and Nyiko Ndukula, said: “I am the toughest, I punch harder than him, I am the strongest physically and mentally and remember... I am still young and growing as a fighter.”

The 26-year-old has knocked out seven of his eight victims. He lost five times, all by knockouts. Makondo is rated No 5 for the SA junior middleweight title that is held by Shervontaigh Koopman.

On the other hand, Ndombassy has nine knockouts in 12 wins. The 33-year-old fighter, who is based in Strand in the Western Cape, has in turn been knocked out four times in six losses. Ndombassy is trained by Emille Brice.

There will be five undercard fights and that include an exhibition bout between mayor of Polokwane John Mpe and MEC for economics, environment and tourism Thabo Mokone.

Action will commence at 2pm. Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, better known by his stage name “Penny Penny”, will perform on the night.