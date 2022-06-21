Champ throws down the gauntlet to pretenders

Newly crowned SA and African Boxing Union heavyweight champion Chris Thompson says his door is open for any contender who wants to become a national champion to try his luck.

The towering left hander from Randburg dethroned defending champion Josh “Red Beast” Pretorius by way of a unanimous points decision. Thompson was dominant in that fight that all three judges scored their 12-rounder 120-108 which means that he won all the rounds.

“If there is any contender who has a problem with me winning those titles he must come see me,” growled the champion who is otherwise known as The Wolf.

There are only four contenders for the national title: Pretorius, Fick, Juan Roux and Keaton Gomes. The ABU has 11 contenders for its heavyweight belt.

The front-runner is Congolese Martin Bakole, the former IBO Intercontinental and WBC International champion who is the younger brother of WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu. Bakole resides in Airdrie, Scotland.

Last year, Thompson travelled twice to Tanzania where he won once and drew in the other fight. Little did he know that he touched the hearts of the local people. He only discovered that after his victory against Pretorius. A message of goodwill by way of a video recording was sent to him on Friday.

It shows a teacher writing it on the blackboard inside a classroom. Sowetan met Thompson in a briefing that was arranged by businessman Rick Rex whose Rex Diff and Gearbox company sponsors some boxers.

Thompson said: “I just cannot believe this; it really makes my victory more special than one can imagine. I think my victory will send a message to the kids out there to say if one is willing to work harder, one will achieve their dreams irrespective of the circumstances.”

Thompson turned professional in 2017 and he campaigned in the cruiserweight division where won nine of his 11 fights with two losses before moving up to the heavyweight division.

Ushered to war by Shannon Strydom, a former professional boxer who is establishing himself as one of the youngest trainers in the country, Thompson’s accurate stabbing jab won him the two titles from the shorter Pretorius who was unable to figure out the plan to get past the long arms of the taller and supremely built challenger.

“I am ready to go to war right now – line them (contenders) up,” he warned in his parting shot.