Ngxeke proves doubters wrong with commanding win

Doubting Thomases who had their reservations about Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke’s 10th-round demolition of Athenkosi Dumezweni for the vacant SA junior bantamweight title in April must be convinced now that that victory was not a fluke.

That's because of the manner in which Ngxeke dispatched experienced former champion Lindile Tshemese in just four rounds at East London’s ICC where the newcomer from Queenstown registered his first defence on Saturday evening.

There were talks that Dumezweni was not ready when he fought Ngxeke and that was because of the scarcity of fights. The former WBC silver champion from Mthatha did not see action throughout 2020, fought in June last year against average Malawian Aubrey Masamba, who went down in the first round.

But on the flip side, sceptics conveniently ignored the fact that Ngxeke was involved in his only ninth fight and also that he had not gone past four rounds in his previous fights. It will be interesting to hear what will they say now after Ngxeke, whose promising boxing career is guided in Mdantsane by trainer Ncedo Cecane, did what could be irreparable damage to Tshemese.

The challenger from Mdantsane is no average boxer. But Ngxeke made him look average as he walked through his punches and attacked Tshemese’s body with well executed powerful body shots. Tshemese did himself a great favour by not coming out of his corner going for the fourth round.

BSA chairman Luthando Jack, his colleagues Sakhiwo Sodo (chairperson of the sanctioning committee) and Nsikayezwe Sithole (acting CEO) were among the distinguished guests.

In the main supporting bouts, Chumani “AK47” Thunzi blasted Siseko Makeleni in five rounds while Lelona Siyo and Sibongile Tshazibana had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish of their punishing energy sapping topsy-turvy eight rounder which Siyo won via a unanimous points decision.