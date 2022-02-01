Boxing event with less expectations, turned out to be a thriller

A development tournament with no expectations of compelling action instead turned out to be the best boxing tournament to have been staged at Booysens Arena since that legendary gym opened doors for professional boxing on May 22 when Uppercut Promotions staged its maiden event.

About five tournaments – one featuring former two-weight world champion Zolani Tete – have taken place in that arena but Sunday afternoon’s one that was organised by TK Boxing Promotions was the best in terms of the attendance and electrifying atmosphere as well as competition inside the roped square. Credit to matchmaker Abbey Mnisi.

Almost 98 percent of the fighters on the card were newcomers with less than 10 fights with except for Jeff Magagane and Zolile Miya who have had almost 20 bouts. Fight records can be misleading and that was the case in this fight and that includes Magagane’s opponent – Itumeleng Tsholo – a novice of only three fights. He lost the battle but definitely won the war. Their fight consumed so much energy due to the pace and closeness it was fought at. In the end Magagane,who had to dig deeper in his reserve to win, recorded his 14th win against five losses, while Tsholo tasted his first defeat.

Miya, who has been blowing hot and cold in his previous 14 fights, knocked out Mogale Molefe in the fifth round of their 10-rounder. They both failed to make the weight limit and their flyweight fight was reduced to a catch weight which is an unofficial weight division. Fighters agree to fight under a certain limit.

But the afternoon belonged to Lucky Monyebane from Dikebu in North West. His popularity in his province was once more confirmed by the arrival of a bus carrying about 100 fans to support him. It has been the case since 2015 when “The Genius” from Makapanstad fought his first professional fight at Emperors Palace.

They sang and danced before, during and after the Monyebane was raised in triumphant against Malawian Romeo Makwakwa whose only fan was his trainer.

Another fighter on the card who enjoyed huge support and reciprocated with a stunning firstround stoppage win is Shaun Potgieter who badly rocked Jean Piere Steenkamp in such that referee Ben Ncapayi intervened. Their heavyweight fight was scheduled for four rounds. Jackson Masambu schooled Keagan Mills in their four-rounder, while Njabulo Buthekezi’s big heart, dedication and superb fitness enabled him to win a closely contested four-rounder against Trevor Ngonyama. Sinethemba Mlotshwa outpointed Cain Dube in their six-rounder.