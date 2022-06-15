Hypocritical to separate Ramaphosa from the ANC

President is not a saint his supporters say he is, rot in the party is a collective construct

A discussion that took place a few days ago on professional networking site, LinkedIn, caught my attention. A respected businessman from Limpopo wrote a post, lamenting the incompetence of cabinet ministers, contending that none of them had the capacity to perform their duties.



He attributed this to, among other things, the fact that many of them are old and out of touch with a youthful SA population. He concluded by expressing unconditional support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, stating that the incumbent should return to lead the country for a second term as he is a “great” president and the only ANC leader capable of leading SA to the promised land. The layered irony in his statement did not shock me as much as the response to it: concurrence by an overwhelming number of people...