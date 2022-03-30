Bulls wing Tambwe: 'Not much difference between URC and Super Rugby'

“When we went to Europe the conditions were not that bad except the game we played against Connacht. Irrespective of where you play, you need to be professional and good enough to play. You won't always be playing at home.

“Playing at home has its advantages. You know the feeling of the field, the supporters are behind you and your family is always around the corner to give support at the game.

“Nonetheless, wherever you play you need to do your best.”

With the URC campaign in its second half the Bulls have their eyes on reaching the playoff stages.

“The objective stays the same, we want to finish in the top eight and go to the playoffs.

“Once we get to that stage we’ll let everything play its course. Our objective is to keep accumulating as many points as we can and keep putting pressure on the teams ahead of us.

“Hopefully, we’ll get to the playoffs, play the quarterfinals, move on to the semifinals and the final. Nothing is impossible, because we have the talent, we’ve been playing well and the guys seem confident.”

With their match against Ulster up next, Tambwe is under no illusion his team has a tough task ahead of them.

“Before we played Leinster and Connacht, none of the other franchises had played the Irish teams. So we never really understood how they play, but now we’ve got the gist of how each team plays.

“We know that Ulster will go the full 80 minutes. They will test your skills set, they will test your defensive systems.

“I think we are in a better place than last year when we started the competition. We have a fair platform to test ourselves against those teams.

“It’s more or less the same as playing New Zealand teams. We know they will play a full 80 minutes; they’ll be skillful and they will test you in all aspects of the game.

“There isn’t much difference between the URC and Super Rugby. The intensity is just as high and the game is just as quick.”

TimesLIVE

