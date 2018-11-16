Xaka plans happy homecoming

Sandile Xaka says he is excited about returning home to Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, for the first time as a professional boxing promoter.

Xaka's Supreme Boxing Promotion and Unleashed Combat Sport of Shereen Hunter will stage their joint tournament at Msobomvu Hall on December 18.

Hunter is based in Johannesburg where Xaka acquired his promoter's licence in 2015. The 44-year-old former amateur boxer has been based in Gauteng since 2002 and has already staged eight tournaments, all in Randburg.

Hunter, the reigning most promising female promoter of the year, said: "Sandile is one of the most amazing people I have had the privilege of working with in boxing. He is a hard worker, genuine and committed to boxing for all the right reasons. Unleashed Combat Sport will support him wherever we can."

Said Xaka: "My association with Shereen is good for boxing because it is very important for promoters to unite with one common goal of promoting boxing. I am excited to go back home where I started boxing. Hopefully, the Mnquma municipality in Butterworth is watching this. I hope that going forward they will lend a hand in assisting us to revive boxing in the Butterworth region.