Did weak opponent gift Lerena victory in step up to heavyweight?

Dinu seemed to go down to a phantom punch

SA must supposedly celebrate having a representative in the heavyweight division, Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena.



The former undefeated IBO cruiserweight champion introduced himself to that weight class by recording a fourth-round knockout of Romanian Bogdan Dimu that earned him the WBA Intercontinental title in Kempton Park...